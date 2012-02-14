* House could vote Wednesday on stripped-down plan
* Deal could include cuts to jobless benefits
By Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. lawmakers were
close to a deal on Tuesday on legislation that would boost the
economy in the short term by extending a payroll tax cut for 160
million workers through this year and continue long-term jobless
benefits, congressional aides said.
A deal could be reached as early as Tuesday night if
Republicans in the House of Representatives agreed to it, a
congressional aide told Reuters. House members were due to meet
at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) to discuss it.
As Democratic and Republican negotiators worked on
the final details of a broad agreement, President Barack Obama
upped the pressure, telling lawmakers not to derail the economic
recovery by allowing the measures to expire at the end of the
month.
"Congress needs to extend that tax cut along with vital
insurance lifelines for folks who have lost their jobs during
this recession," Obama said at the White House. "And they need
to do it now without drama and without delay."
The payroll tax cut and unemployment benefits are
due to expire on Feb. 29.
The emerging agreement, which would still have to be
approved by Democratic and Republican congressional leaders,
includes a concession by Democrats to scale back jobless
benefits for the long-term unemployed, from a 99-week maximum to
79 weeks, congressional aides told Reuters.
Congressional Democrats had been pushing to keep the 99-week
maximum because millions of Americans are still struggling to
find jobs, while Republicans wanted a 59-week cap. The 79-week
compromise was originally proposed by Obama.
As part of the deal, doctors treating elderly Medicare
patients would also be spared steep pay cuts for the rest of
this year, they said. Without congressional action, doctors face
27 percent cuts in reimbursement at the end of the month.
The agreement, if finalized, would also extend a 2-
percentage-point payroll tax cut through 2012 with no offsetting
spending cuts.
The tentative deal was coming together a day after House
Republican leaders dropped their demand for spending cuts to
cover the loss in revenues from extending the payroll tax cut
for another 10 months.
House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. congressional
Republican, is expected to tell his 241 fellow House Republicans
on Tuesday night that while the concession may be unpalatable
for budget-cutting conservatives, it is necessary to get the
payroll tax cut issue behind them.
The issue has sown division among Republicans, many of whom
have questioned its economic benefits, and left the party
vulnerable to Democratic attacks that it favors tax cuts for the
wealthy but not for middle-class Americans.
Republicans have made deficit reduction their mantra as they
paint Obama as a tax-and-spend liberal who has plunged the
country deeper into debt. But Boehner's concession means the
payroll tax cut will go unpaid for, adding $100 billion to the
U.S. deficit.