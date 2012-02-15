* Deal includes cuts to jobless benefits
* House Republicans give mixed reviews
* The House may vote by end of the week
By Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. lawmakers reached
a tentative deal on Tuesday on legislation aimed at boosting the
economy by extending a payroll tax cut for 160 million workers
through this year and continuing long-term jobless benefits,
congressional aides said.
The tentative agreement, mainly negotiated by Democratic
Senator Max Baucus and Republican Representative Dave Camp, is
expected to be formally signed on Wednesday by the bipartisan
negotiating panel they head. That would clear the way for a
House of Representatives vote possibly by week's end.
The agreement contains a complicated formula for long-term
jobless benefits that would allow both Democrats and Republicans
to declare victory. The maximum number of weeks to collect
unemployment benefits, currently at 99, would gradually fall to
73 by year's end, according to congressional aides.
Congressional Democrats had been pushing to keep the 99-week
maximum for jobless benefits because millions of Americans are
still struggling to find jobs, while Republicans wanted a
59-week cap. A 79-week compromise has been proposed by Obama.
Details of the accord were outlined late on Tuesday to
Republican House members. A senior House Republican aide told
Reuters the deal's fate was still unclear.
Following the meeting of House Republicans, some balked at
adding $100 billion to U.S. deficits by not covering the cost of
lost revenues associated with extending the payroll tax cut
through Dec. 31. "What I heard I don't like," Representative
Phil Gingrey told reporters.
But many Republicans seemed resigned to the deal's passage.
"I think the mood (of House Republicans) was to get it off
the table," said freshman Representative Dennis Ross.
If the Republican-controlled House passes the bill, it still
would have to be approved by the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Barring last-minute hitches, the deal would end a battle
that has raged in Congress for months over the effectiveness of
the payroll tax cut in stimulating the economy and extending
long-term unemployment benefits amid an 8.3 percent national
unemployment rate.
Democrats tout both measures as important to short-term
economic growth at a time when the economy is showing signs of
strengthening. The tax cut and jobless benefits could pump
around $130 billion into the economy over the next 10 months.
The payroll tax cut has sown division among Republicans,
many of whom have questioned its economic benefits, and left the
party vulnerable to Democratic attacks that it favors tax cuts
for the wealthy but not for middle-class Americans.
Earlier on Tuesday, as Democratic and Republican negotiators
worked on the final details of a broad agreement, President
Barack Obama upped the pressure, telling lawmakers not to derail
the economic recovery by allowing the measures to expire at the
end of the month.
'WITHOUT DRAMA'
"Congress needs to extend that tax cut along with vital
insurance lifelines for folks who have lost their jobs during
this recession," Obama said at the White House. "And they need
to do it now without drama and without delay."
The payroll tax cut and unemployment benefits are due to
expire on Feb. 29.
The tentative deal came together a day after House Speaker
John Boehner and his top lieutenants dropped their demand for
spending cuts to cover the loss in revenues from extending the
payroll tax cut for another 10 months.
The agreement, if finalized, would extend a 2-
percentage-point payroll tax cut through 2012 with no offsetting
spending cuts.
Republicans have made deficit reduction their mantra as they
try to paint Obama as a tax-and-spend liberal who has plunged
the country deeper into debt. But with Republican leaders
abandoning their demand that the payroll tax cut be paid for,
their deficit-reduction message becomes less consistent.
The payroll tax fight has tested Boehner's leadership,
especially with fellow Republicans who are aligned with the
conservative Tea Party movement that advocates small government.
Political pundits will be watching the House vote on this
legislation to see if many Republicans abandon their leaders and
vote against it in this election year.
As part of the deal, doctors treating elderly Medicare
patients would be spared steep pay cuts for the rest of this
year. Without congressional action, doctors face 27 percent cuts
in reimbursement at the end of the month.
Some of the costs of maintaining doctor fees and continuing
long-term jobless benefits will be covered by increased
government auctions of Internet and broadcast airwaves,
according to lawmakers and aides.