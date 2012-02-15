Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.
WASHINGTON Feb 15 A tentative deal in the U.S. Congress to extend a payroll tax cut through the rest of this year likely will be finalized and voted on by the House of Representatives by week's end, House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday.
Representative Kevin McCarthy, the No. 3 House Republican, told Reuters that if a bipartisan negotiating panel signs off on the deal, as is anticipated, there will be enough votes in the House to pass it.
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.
* Q1 net profit 106.7 million pounds versus 396.1 million pounds year ago