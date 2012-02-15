* Republicans hope to move to main mission: attacking Obama
* Democrats bask in rare victory
* House and Senate expected to vote by Friday
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday reached a sweeping tax cut deal that provides a
victory to Democrats and frees Republicans of an issue that
threatened to stalk them to the November elections.
"The deal is done," a top Republican aide said after the
main negotiators from both parties worked out their remaining
differences. A senior Democratic aide said the top negotiators
had finished their work.
The negotiated accord still awaits formal approval, possibly
later in the day, by a special bipartisan committee composed of
members of the Senate and House of Representatives.
The two chambers are expected to approve the deal by Friday,
before lawmakers leave for a week-long recess.
The agreement would extend the payroll tax cut, first
implemented in 2011 at the request of President Barack Obama,
until the end of this year for about 160 million U.S. workers.
Passage would end a battle that has raged since last year
over legislation that some economists say is vital to keeping
the U.S. recovery on track by injecting up to $130 billion into
the economy through consumer spending.
With the 2012 presidential and congressional campaigns
heating up in the run-up to the Nov. 6 elections, Republicans
badly wanted to bury an issue that has left them divided and at
risk of angering voters if they continued to be perceived as
trying to kill the payroll tax cut.
"We're determined to put this to an end," first-term
Republican Representative Renee Ellmers told reporters. One of
20 negotiators on the payroll tax cut legislation, Ellmers said
Republicans now want to "move on to the real issues: the
president's failed policies."
Congressional Democrats seized the moment to bask in a
victory they hope will boost Obama's November re-election
chances just as an improving economy is helping his poll
numbers. Democratic aides described House Republican leaders'
new willingness to let the payroll tax cut be extended and to do
so without offsetting spending cuts by saying they had "caved"
and "folded."
Long known as the party of low taxes, Republicans initially
fought the payroll tax cut that largely helped low- and
middle-income workers, saying temporary tax cuts did little to
stimulate the economy.
"MAJOR TURNING POINT"
But with economists disagreeing and Democrats simultaneously
forcing Republicans to go on record in favor of tax cuts for the
wealthy, Republicans found themselves in a losing situation.
As their leaders tried to move into winning territory, it
only stoked Republican infighting as conservatives, including
Tea Party movement activists, resisted handing Democrats a
victory.
Greg Valliere of Potomac Research Group, a private group
that tracks Washington for investors, called the tax deal which
also extends unemployment benefits "a major turning point" for
the U.S. economy.
"It greatly increases the odds that the economy will
continue to expand," which should give a boost to Obama's
reelection chances, Valliere told clients.
In addition, Valliere said, it drags House Republicans, who
include many aligned with what has been seen as a rigid Tea
Party movement, "into the world of compromise."
As evidence, Representative Joe Walsh, a Tea Party activist,
has embraced the tentative deal, even though it would add about
$100 billion to U.S. budget deficits - something that normally
would be anathema to the Tea Party.
Analysts said that opinion polls showing public disgust with
a gridlocked Congress may have helped drive lawmakers, many of
whom are up for re-election this year, toward a deal.
"A lot of people in Washington, D.C., know that Congress is
not enjoying such a great reputation and here's an opportunity
to reach agreement to show that we can get our work done," said
Democratic Senator Max Baucus, one of the negotiators.