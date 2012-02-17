WASHINGTON Feb 17 The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation to extend a tax cut for 160 million workers through December and continue long-term unemployment benefits, giving President Barack Obama a major victory.

The legislation, which would add $100 billion to the U.S. deficit and is aimed at further stimulating the economy, was approved by a vote of 293-132. It next goes to the Democratic-led Senate, where it is expected to pass later in the day.