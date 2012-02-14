WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. lawmakers later on
Tuesday could announce a deal on broad legislation to continue a
payroll tax cut beyond Feb. 29 and extend long-term jobless
benefits, a congressional aide said.
The aide, who asked not to be identified, said the deal
likely would occur if House of Representatives Republicans back
it following a meeting they are set to hold at 6 p.m. (2300
GMT).
Senator Jon Kyl, a Republican negotiator, told reporters: "I
wouldn't say there is a deal yet, but there is an outline of
some fairly specific provisions that may be coming together."
The tentative deal would be announced, Kyl said, after
rank-and-file members are briefed on its details.