WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. lawmakers later on Tuesday could announce a deal on broad legislation to continue a payroll tax cut beyond Feb. 29 and extend long-term jobless benefits, a congressional aide said.

The aide, who asked not to be identified, said the deal likely would occur if House of Representatives Republicans back it following a meeting they are set to hold at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT).

Senator Jon Kyl, a Republican negotiator, told reporters: "I wouldn't say there is a deal yet, but there is an outline of some fairly specific provisions that may be coming together." The tentative deal would be announced, Kyl said, after rank-and-file members are briefed on its details.