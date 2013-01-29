By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S.-based global companies
are increasingly shifting profits into tax havens like Bermuda
and Switzerland, a government report said, a finding likely to
fuel debate over the taxes corporations pay and their
flexibility in locating profits.
The Congressional Research Service analyzed profit data from
multinational companies and compared reported profits and other
business activity in lower-tax jurisdictions versus higher-tax
countries like the United Kingdom and Canada.
Among the findings: American multinational companies
reported 43 percent of their overseas profits in the tax havens
studied - Bermuda, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and
Switzerland - in 2008, the most recent year data was available.
At the same time, these same companies hired only 4 percent
of their foreign workforce and made just 7 percent of their
foreign investments in these same countries.
"By all indicators examined in this report, profit shifting
has generally trended upward over time," the report, dated Jan.
18 said.
The analysis found this trend increasing since 1999.
CRS, a nonpartisan research arm of Congress used by
lawmakers, analyzed data compiled by the Bureau of Economic
Analysis, a unit of the Commerce Department that collects
economic data from non-financial companies with foreign
affiliates.
U.S.-based corporations have griped for years about paying
what is now the steepest corporate tax rate among all
industrialized countries. At the same time, U.S. companies do
tend to enjoy more generous tax breaks, including deductions and
various loopholes.
To address this, President Barack Obama and Republicans
alike advocate trimming the top 35 percent corporate tax rate,
while scrubbing the code of favored tax breaks.
Most Republicans back moving to a 25 percent tax rate, while
Obama has called for a 28 percent top corporate rate.
TAX HAVEN OR REASONABLE RESPONSE?
The consumer group Citizens for Tax Justice said the report
proves that companies are manipulating their financial reporting
to avoid U.S. tax.
The report acknowledged that the high U.S. tax rate gives an
incentive for companies to move profits abroad.
"If companies did not respond to tax rates that would be
surprising," said Will McBride, an economist with the Tax
Foundation, which backs lower business tax rates.
But McBride took issue with the report's assumption that
cutting the corporate rate would hurt tax revenue, arguing that
the right tax rate would generate additional revenue, offsetting
that effect.