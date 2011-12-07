WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said President Barack Obama told him and other Democratic leaders on Wednesday that he would delay his vacation plans this month if necessary to get an extension of a payroll tax cut passed through Congress.

Democrats are trying to extend the tax break for workers, which expires at the end of the month, for another year to help stimulate the economy. Lawmakers are divided over how to pay the $110 billion cost of extending the temporary cut on the tax that funds the Social Security retirement system.