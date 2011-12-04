* Party faces "revisiting" of long-held stances
* Differences over raising revenues, paying for tax cuts
* Big fight will be over future of comprehensive reforms
By Richard Cowan and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 The Republican brand, built
on a rock-solid "no new tax" pledge to voters, is showing a few
cracks as internal party divisions erupt in the face of rapidly
escalating U.S. government debt.
Republicans have hopes of capturing control of the White
House and both chambers of Congress in November 2012 elections,
and tax policy looms as a central issue.
But in these early days of the campaign, Republicans have
been debating an unlikely opponent: themselves.
The most immediate battle finds rank-and-file members
fighting over whether to follow party leaders and back an
extension of President Barack Obama's payroll tax cut, which
would put more money in the pockets of millions of Americans.
But the internal debate affects tax policies far larger
than the payroll tax cut.
"There is kind of a revisitation by the party in terms of
where they are on tax policy," said Dean Zerbe, a former tax
counsel for Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee and now
managing director of alliantgroup, a tax consulting firm.
BEYOND THE PAYROLL TAX ISSUE
Republicans are pushing for a major overhaul of U.S. tax
law, which is riddled with loopholes and special interest
breaks. The last such review was done in 1986 by then-President
Ronald Reagan, an idol to conservatives.
They argue a streamlined tax code would help boost the
economy and create jobs. But with U.S. debt now topping $15
trillion, some are starting to entertain an idea they
vehemently rejected in the past: devoting some of the revenue
generated by closing loopholes to deficit reduction and not
just lowering income tax rates.
"There is a debate internally about what the appropriate
level of tax burden is," said Alex Brill, an American
Enterprise Institute tax expert and former chief economist for
the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.
For years, Republicans have bristled at any notion that tax
cuts needed to be offset by revenue increases elsewhere in the
code. Lower taxes, they argued, would generate enough economic
growth to pay for themselves.
Lately there are doubts. The huge debt has led to a
fundamental change in thinking, said conservative Republican
Senator Saxby Chambliss.
"As to whether or not we're going to have to pay for any
tax cuts, I think we're going to have to pay for everything,"
Chambliss told Reuters. "These are very difficult times. If you
don't pay for it, you're adding to the deficit."
'YOU'RE ON YOUR OWN, KID'
During deficit-reduction negotiations in November, which
ultimately failed in a "super committee" of Congress, Senator
Patrick Toomey opened the door to Republicans accepting new
revenue for deficit reduction. He floated a plan to limit
certain special interest tax breaks in return for lowering the
top tax rate to 28 percent from 35 percent.
Democrats rejected it saying it would raise too little
revenue from taxes and provide a net tax cut for the rich while
raising taxes for the middle class. And for other reasons, so
did many Republicans including Grover Norquist, president of
Americans for Tax Reform, a group that advocates a single low,
national income tax. ATR asks candidates for office to sign a
pledge to "oppose and vote against tax increases."
Norquist has been a powerful force within the Republican
Party in recent years, and almost all congressional Republicans
have signed the so-called "Taxpayer Protection Pledge." Some
now seem willing to take a step back, at their peril.
"The people who brought it up, all they did was open the
door to thinking about tax increases," Norquist said during a
Reuters Insider TV interview last month of ideas such as
Toomey's. "The good news is the rest of the Republican Party
said, 'you're on your own, kid.'"
Recent polls show public backing for tax increases to bring
down the deficit - if they are twinned with spending cuts. But
supporting higher taxes of any kind is dangerous for Republican
lawmakers, who could draw primary challenges in 2012 from Tea
Party movement conservatives.
Many conservatives argue that President George H.W. Bush
lost his re-election bid in 1992 because he broke his "no new
taxes" campaign pledge.
One lawmaker's expendable tax perk is another's essential
service, as Republican House Speaker John Boehner was reminded
in November when he proposed ending a corporate jet tax break
as part of deficit reduction package.
"I mentioned to the Speaker: 'quit picking on us. In
Wichita (Kansas) we've come through a rough time,'" veteran
Senator Pat Roberts told Reuters. The Kansan was referring to
aircraft makers in his home state that could feel the impact of
ending the jet tax break, which would save an estimated $3
billion over 10 years -- a relatively small savings given
deficits of around $1 trillion a year.
Obama appears to have seized a political advantage with his
demands for a balanced approach to deficit reduction that
includes spending cuts as well as tax increases.
After years of Republicans painting Democrats as wanting to
tax and spend the country into bankruptcy, the president has
turned the tables somewhat with polls showing support for his
call to increase taxes on the very rich to help shrink the
debt.
As Obama pushes to extend a temporary payroll tax cut for
wage earners, Republicans find themselves in the awkward
position of debating whether to block a tax cut.
Many Republicans argue that the payroll tax cut has done
little to stimulate the economy and over the long-term could
weaken the Social Security retirement fund that the tax
supports. But Republican leaders - fearing the party will be
accused of protecting tax cuts for the rich, but not workers -
said they will push for the extension as long as the cost is
covered by spending cuts.
Not all Republicans are happy with that decision, arguing
another one-year extension will do nothing for long-term U.S.
economic growth.
"I just think they're wrong," Republican Representative
Jeff Flake said of his own leaders in the House and their drive
to extend the payroll tax cut.