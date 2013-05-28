By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas May 27 Texas lawmakers sent
Governor Rick Perry more than $1 billion in proposed business
tax cuts shortly before the end of the biennial legislative
session on Monday and the governor called a special session to
address redistricting.
The tax-cut package - the final piece of which was approved
by the Republican-majority legislature late on Sunday - includes
an extension of a business franchise tax exemption for small
businesses and a rate cut for businesses of all sizes.
Perry, a Republican, had called on lawmakers to pass tax
relief for businesses. Thirty-five states are taking up tax
reform in their current legislative sessions, according to a
recent survey by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
On Monday, as lawmakers were wrapping up a session that
began in January, Perry announced that a special session would
begin Monday evening to consider adopting as permanent the
interim redistricting plan ordered by a federal district court
for elections for the Texas House and Senate as well as the U.S.
House of Representatives.
"We can all be proud of the responsible steps made this
session to invest in our citizens, fund water infrastructure,
and build an even stronger foundation for the future of our
economy and Texas families," Perry said in a statement.
"However, there is still work to be done on behalf of the
citizens of Texas."
Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, a Republican, said
passing the franchise tax proposal "sends a clear message that
we are committed to sustaining the country's best climate for
job creation and economic growth here in Texas."
The legislation removes inequities and lowers the tax rate
for more than 800,000 businesses, Dewhurst said.
Dick Lavine, a senior fiscal analyst at the Center for
Public Policy Priorities, criticized the tax cuts, in particular
a sales tax exemption for businesses buying equipment for
research and development.
"As always, it didn't matter what the question was. The
answer was, 'Let's cut taxes,'" said Lavine, whose organization
advocates for low-income Texans. "It's well known that the best
return on investment comes from pre-kindergarten through higher
education. Who's going to be doing the research and development
if we don't train our students?"
In addition to the business tax cuts, the legislature also
approved about $300 million in electricity rebates.
The regular legislative session had a decidedly different
tone than two years ago, when lawmakers faced a budget crunch
and slashed spending.
This year, as the legislature convened, the state
comptroller announced that lawmakers would have more revenue to
spend than they did in the previous cycle thanks to
higher-than-expected tax collections boosted by economic growth.
Texas lawmakers this year passed a two-year budget that
restores cuts made to schools in 2011.
They also decided to ask voters this fall to approve $2
billion from the state's rainy-day fund to pay for a loan
program for water infrastructure and reduced the number of
standardized tests students would have to pass to graduate from
high school.
Lawmakers did not pass a proposal pushed by Perry to ban
late-term abortions, and conservative groups are asking the
governor to add that and other anti-abortion measures to the
special-session agenda.
The governor had called for the legislature to pass measures
requiring drug tests for applicants for unemployment benefits -
which lawmakers did pass - and for welfare, which they did not.
The special session gives the author of the welfare measure,
Republican Senator Jane Nelson, another shot at that proposal,
she said on Monday.
A special session lasts no longer than 30 days and is
limited to issues on the governor's agenda.
Before the end of the regular session, lawmakers sent the
governor a bill that says students and teachers are allowed to
say "Merry Christmas" and "Happy Hanukkah." They also sent him a
sweet piece of legislation - a proposal to make the pecan pie
the state pie of Texas.