WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Lawyers for a whistleblower
who helped the U.S. government in a major tax fraud case against
Swiss bank UBS AG said on Monday that authorities have
made a decision in their client's case claiming a whistleblower
payment.
Attorneys for Bradley Birkenfeld said in an emailed
statement that the Internal Revenue Service has ruled on the
claim and that they will announce it at a press conference on
Tuesday.
Birkenfeld is seeking a large payout under the IRS'
whistleblower program. He turned over information about UBS to
authorities. Later, he was jailed after the government said he
withheld other information.
The IRS had no immediate comment.
In January 2010, Birkenfeld began serving a prison term for
admitting to conspiracy in helping a former rich client conceal
large sums at UBS. Birkenfeld was released from prison last
month. He is represented by the National Whistleblowers Center.
The IRS whistleblower office gathers information from people
who want to alert the tax-collecting agency about tax
misconduct. Whistleblowers can get monetary rewards under the
IRS program, which was overhauled in 2006.
Over the years, the office has brought in hundreds of
millions of dollars in tax revenue for the U.S. government that
would not have been collected without tips from whistleblowers.
Birkenfeld provided information about UBS's dealings with
tax-evading clients. The bank entered into a deferred
prosecution agreement in early 2009 and paid $780 million in
fines, penalties, interest and restitution.