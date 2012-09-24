WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Forty-seven Republicans in
the U.S. House of Representatives are pushing Speaker John
Boehner to eliminate the wind production tax credit, a tax break
that has split Republicans and drawn criticism from presidential
hopeful Mitt Romney.
Democratic President Barack Obama has urged Congress to
extend the credit, which dates to 1992 and has support from
Republicans in states that are home to wind farms and
manufacturing plants, such as Iowa and South Dakota.
The credit has other powerful proponents in big companies
that buy wind energy. Heavyweights including Microsoft Corp,
Sprint and Hewlett-Packard have urged renewal. The industry
calls it vital to ensuring jobs, including wind turbine tower
manufacturing in a broad swath of U.S. states.
Republican opposition to renewable energy tax breaks has
been galvanized by anger over a failed solar project backed by
the Obama administration. Republicans referred to that project,
a start-up company called Solyndra, several times in the letter.
"The Obama administration has poured billions into
subsidizing its favored green energy sources," reads the letter
dated Sept. 21 from House Republicans to Boehner, also a
Republican. "Twenty years of subsidizing wind is more than
enough."
Signers of the letter include Republicans on the Energy and
Commerce Committee, but does not include members of the powerful
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, which is led by
Representative Dave Camp.
A spokesman for Boehner said the issue will be addressed
after the election.
Mitt Romney, Obama's Republican rival for the presidency in
elections on Nov. 6, irked some members of his party when he
backed ending the subsidy earlier this year.
Prominent Senate Republicans including Charles Grassley of
Iowa are big wind credit supporters and extension is included in
Senate legislation still pending.
The House and Senate are expected to make a decision on the
wind credit, along with a slew of breaks known as "tax
extenders" and the larger issue of individual tax rates, after
the elections and before the extenders expire at year's end.
The wind industry says 37,000 jobs would be lost if the tax
credit expires and some big companies have already attributed
layoffs to the uncertainty, including Siemens. The credit costs
about $11 billion a year.