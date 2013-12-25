Dec 24 A Las Vegas taxi driver has been hailed
for his honesty after ensuring that $300,000 in cash found left
in his cab was returned to its rightful owner, the Las Vegas Sun
reported on Tuesday.
Gerardo Gamboa discovered the cash inside a bag that an
unidentified passenger left behind in the taxi's back seat early
Monday after a successful night of gambling, the newspaper
reported.
Gamboa's employer, Yellow Checker Star Transportation, later
rewarded the cabbie for his rectitude by giving him a $1,000
bonus and a dinner out for two, and named him the company's
driver of the year, the newspaper said, citing accounts from
Gamboa and his company.
It was not clear whether the owner of the cash would also
reward Gamboa.
The cabbie could not immediately be reached by Reuters for
comment, and his company did not return phone calls. City police
declined to comment on the incident.
Gamboa picked up the cash-toting man early on Monday at The
Cosmopolitan hotel and drove him to the Palms Place, where he
received a $5 tip, he told the newspaper.
At Gamboa's next stop, a hotel doorman at the Bellagio
discovered the bag in the rear of the cab, and thinking it
contained chocolate left behind by a passenger, moved it from
the back seat to the front passenger seat, the newspaper
reported.
After peering inside the bag while stopped at a traffic
light, Gamboa called his dispatcher to report the find.
Using hotel records, the cab company tracked down the
passenger, who arrived at the company's office in sweats and a
T-shirt - but without any identification.
After local police helped verify his identity, the man was
reunited with his cash. He shook Gamboa's hand, took down his
contact information, and said he would reward him at a later
time, the newspaper reported.
"If he doesn't give me anything, that's OK," Gamboa told the
Sun. "I'm not waiting for any kind of return. I just wanted to
do the right thing, and I appreciate what the company did for
me."
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Ken Wills)