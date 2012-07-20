* Panel says 1,000 MHz of spectrum should be found for
mobile broadband
* Calls for shift in spectrum policy to more emphasis on
sharing
* Wireless carriers say prefer full control of airwaves
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, July 20 The U.S. government should
share some of its airwaves with wireless service providers to
help them meet increasing demand for services such as mobile Web
surfing, a White House advisory panel said on Friday.
The President's Council of Advisors on Science and
Technology released a report calling for 1,000 megahertz of
federal spectrum to be made available for a shared spectrum
"superhighway," double the amount of airwaves the Obama
administration said in 2010 should be freed up for mobile
broadband.
The wireless industry is pushing for access to more airwaves
because of the increasing popularity of bandwidth-hungry devices
such as Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad as well as
smartphones based on Google Inc's Android software.
"The norm for spectrum use should be sharing, not
exclusivity," the report said.
The independent council of industry experts and academics
concluded that the traditional practice of relocating government
operations to alternative spectrum bands to make way for
commercial uses was not sustainable.
"Spectrum should be managed not by fragmenting it into ever
more finely divided exclusive frequency assignments, but by
specifying large frequency bands that can accommodate a wide
variety of compatible uses," the report said.
President Barack Obama endorsed a plan in 2010 requiring 500
megahertz of spectrum be made available for wireless broadband
use within 10 years. That plan has moved forward slowly, and
federal agencies have been slow to offer up underutilized
airwaves.
The report released Friday could put pressure on agencies to
stop dragging their feet. It recommends an accounting and
incentives system that would utilize an artificial "spectrum
currency" to reward agencies for improving their spectrum
efficiency and offering airwaves for sharing.
The council proposes in the report rewarding early adopter
agencies by allowing them to trade the artificial currency for
actual dollars to upgrade their systems so they require less
spectrum in the future.
The council's members include Google's Executive Chairman
Eric Schmidt, Microsoft Corp's Chief Research and
Strategy Officer Craig Mundie and Yale University President
Richard Levin.
The wireless industry has said they prefer to have full
control over the airwaves they use, warning that restrictions
put in place to protect government operations could swallow the
value of the spectrum and discourage companies from bidding.
"The gold standard for deployment of ubiquitous mobile
broadband networks remains cleared spectrum," said Chris
Guttman-McCabe, vice president of regulatory affairs for the
wireless trade association CTIA.
An exclusive-use approach has allowed carriers to invest
billions of dollars in mobile broadband networks, and is the
approach used by countries that the United States must compete
with in the global marketplace, he added.
Operators such as AT&T Inc and Verizon Wireless, a
venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group
Plc, have called on the government to make good on its
promise to find more spectrum for wireless customers.
Without more efficient use of the country's spectrum, there
is a risk consumers will experience clogged networks, more
dropped calls and slower connection speeds on wireless devices.
"While we should be considering all options to meet the
country's spectrum goals, including the sharing of federal
spectrum with government users, it is imperative that we clear
and reallocate government spectrum where practical," said Joan
Marsh, AT&T's vice president of federal regulatory.
The Federal Communications Commission, which manages
commercial spectrum licenses, and the Commerce Department, which
oversees government spectrum, have been working together to
locate unused spectrum.