WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. regulators rejected an
effort on Friday to force Google, Facebook and other popular web
sites to honor "Do Not Track" requests from users, in a setback
for digital privacy advocates.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) dismissed a
petition that would have required Internet giants to let
consumers opt out of having their online activity tracked.
The decision secured a win for Silicon Valley businesses
that rely on monetizing reams of personal data.
The FCC said it "has been unequivocal in declaring that it
has no intent to regulate edge providers," or companies that
provide content and services over the Internet.
Digital privacy advocates argue consumers should be allowed
to submit "Do Not Track" requests to tell a website not to
collect information about their online browsing habits.
Some websites do honor "Do Not Track" requests, but doing so
is largely voluntary.
The June petition, filed by the group Consumer Watchdog,
sought to capitalize on the FCC's recent net neutrality
protections that allowed the regulator to punish Internet
service providers for violating certain privacy protections.
"It's outrageous that users of Google and Facebook
, which has a billion users, won't have the same online
privacy protections as AT&T and Verizon," Jamie
Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, told Reuters.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the government's top
consumer protection body, has advocated a universal Do Not Track
mechanism since 2010.
But the World Wide Web Consortium, an international
standards organization, has struggled to develop a framework for
such rules. A current proposal has drawn ire from privacy groups
and some U.S. lawmakers who warn the plan does not go far enough
in protecting consumer rights.
Court said his group may file for reconsideration before the
FCC, and that it would continue to seek Do Not Track legislation
in Congress.
