By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, July 31 Microsoft Corp must
turn over a customer's emails stored in a data center in Ireland
to the U.S. government, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday in a case
that has drawn concern from privacy groups and major technology
companies.
Microsoft and other U.S. companies had challenged a criminal
search warrant for the emails, arguing federal prosecutors
cannot seize customer information held in foreign countries.
But following a two-hour court hearing in New York, U.S.
District Judge Loretta Preska said the warrant lawfully required
the company to hand over any data it controlled, regardless of
where it was stored.
"It is a question of control, not a question of the location
of that information," Preska said.
The judge said she would temporarily suspend her order from
taking effect to allow Microsoft to appeal to the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals.
The case appears to be the first in which a corporation has
challenged a U.S. search warrant seeking data held abroad.
It comes amid a debate over privacy and technology that
erupted last year when former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden revealed the government's efforts to
collect huge amounts of consumer data around the world.
AT&T Inc, Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc all submitted
court briefs in support of Microsoft, along with the privacy
group Electronic Frontier Foundation.
The companies are worried they could lose billions of
dollars in revenue to foreign competitors if customers fear
their data is subject to seizure by U.S. investigators anywhere
in the world.
In a statement, Microsoft's general counsel, Brad Smith,
said the company would appeal.
"The only issue that was certain this morning was that the
district court's decision would not represent the final step in
this process," he said.
Thursday's ruling concerned a warrant New York prosecutors
served on Microsoft for an individual's emails stored in Dublin,
Ireland. A magistrate judge in April ruled the warrant was
valid.
It is unclear what type of investigation led to the warrant,
which remains under seal.
U.S. companies say they have been hurt by fears about
government intrusion: companies such as Cisco, Qualcomm Inc
, International Business Machines Corp,
Microsoft, and Hewlett-Packard Co reported declines in
China sales since the Snowden leaks.
European telecom carriers such as Orange and
Deutsche Telekom started pitching local data storage
soon afterward, and companies from start-up Silent Circle to
software giant SAP SE have also sought to capitalize.
In August last year, the Information Technology and
Innovation Foundation estimated the Snowden revelations could
cost the American cloud computing industry $22 billion to $35
billion over the next three years.
U.S. judges are grappling with privacy concerns over
personal data. The U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that police
officers almost always need a warrant to search an arrested
suspect's cellphone, noting the enormous wealth of data on
mobile devices.
Several magistrate judges across the country also have been
divided on whether prosecutors can use search warrants to seize
emails from providers.
Craig Newman, a lawyer who follows privacy legal issues and
attended Thursday's hearing, said the issue was far from
settled.
"One thing we can say is that traditional notions of search
and seizure and fourth amendment law don't fit comfortably in
the digital world," said Newman, who is not involved in the
case.
Joshua Rosenkranz, a lawyer for Microsoft, said in court
that the law does not permit warrants to be executed overseas
and called the request a bid for "extraordinary power."
But Serrin Turner, a prosecutor from the office of Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, said the warrant did not involve a
search in Ireland but simply required Microsoft to provide
documents it controls.
"It makes no sense for Congress to make the government go on
a wild-goose chase ... when the provider is sitting here in this
country and can access the data at the touch of a button," he
said.
And Preska pointed out that U.S. banks have long been
required to provide records in response to subpoenas, even when
stored overseas.
Rosenkranz raised the specter of foreign governments turning
the tables and seeking U.S.-based data via warrants issued in
their own countries, which he said would be an "astounding"
violation of our sovereignty.
Preska acknowledged that such a scenario was "pretty scary"
but said she could not consider the potential actions of other
governments when interpreting the law.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York; Additional reporting by
Bill Rigby in Seattle and Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by
Grant McCool and Mohammad Zargham)