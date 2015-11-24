(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text)
By Julia Love and Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 24 When users ask Siri,
Apple's digital assistant, what she likes to drink, she is quick
with an answer.
"I have a thirst for knowledge," she responds.
Her counterpart at Microsoft, Cortana, opts for a very, very
dry martini.
But M, the digital assistant Facebook is testing, deflects
the question. "I don't have an opinion about that. What's your
favorite drink?"
As the tech giants race to build ever better artificial
intelligence platforms, they are obsessing over the nuances of
their digital assistants' personalities.
For users, digital assistants are a gateway to powerful
artificial intelligence tools developers expect to influence
major decisions about what to buy and how to spend time.
The more tech companies can get users to rely on their
digital assistants, the more valuable data they will accumulate
about the spending habits, interests and preferences of users.
The information could be fodder for lucrative digital
advertising or a lever for companies to keep users locked into
their ecosystems.
But companies are split on the best way to forge deep
connections with users. Siri and Cortana are waging charm
offensives, both quick to crack a joke or tell a story. Their
elaborate personas are meant to keep users coming back.
Facebook has built M with no gender, personality or voice.
The design bears some resemblance to Google's similarly
impersonal assistant.
While catchy one-liners generate buzz, a digital assistant
with personality risks alienating users or, the companies say,
misleading them about the software's true purpose: carrying out
simple tasks, much like a real-life assistant.
Facebook's no-nonsense assistant focuses on handling chores
such as ordering flowers or making restaurant reservations.
"We wanted M to be really open and able to do anything - a
really white piece of paper - and see how people use it," Alex
Lebrun, a Facebook executive who oversees the AI team for M,
said in an interview with Reuters.
For tech companies, the stakes are high, said Matt McIlwain,
managing director of Madrona Venture Group, since digital
assistants can guide users to their own products and those of
their advertisers and partners - and away from those of
competitors. Google's digital assistant, for example, uses the
company's search engine to fulfill user requests for information
rather than Yahoo or Microsoft's Bing.
"That trusted assistant could function as my agent for all
kinds of transactions and activities," McIlwain said.
Research from the late Stanford professor Clifford Nass, an
expert on human-computer interaction, shows that users can
become deeply invested in AI that seems human, though they are
also more disappointed when the systems come up short, raising
the stakes for companies that make the attempt. And what charms
one user can annoy another - a danger that Facebook and Google
have largely sidestepped.
Nevertheless, the Siri team concluded that personality was
indispensable, said Gary Morgenthaler, an investor in Siri, the
startup that created the eponymous assistant and was later
acquired by Apple.
"If you are emulating a human being," he said, "then you are
halfway into a human type of interaction."
Google has decided it doesn't want to take personality
further without having a better handle on human emotion.
"It's very, very hard to have a computer be portrayed as a
human," said Tamar Yehoshua, vice president of mobile search.
The Google app, making use of predictive technology known as
Google Now, responds to questions in a female voice but has few
other gendered touches and little personality.
The Google app does reflect its creator's spirit of
curiosity, however, by sharing fun facts, Yehoshua said.
Facebook has a team of human "trainers" behind M, who answer
some requests that are beyond the capabilities of its artificial
intelligence. The company hopes to gather data on users' most
frequent requests in order to improve M so it can handle them in
the future.
That data is limited, however, as M is so far available only
to 10,000 people in the San Francisco Bay area.
Despite M's design, users frequently ask to hear jokes, a
request the assistant obliges. Humans tend to anthropomorphize
technology, academics say, often looking for a personality or
connection even when tech companies intentionally have veered
away from such things.
"When you give people this open mic, they will ask
anything," said Babak Hodjat, co-founder of AI company Sentient
Technologies.
Siri's personality did not change much after Apple acquired
the startup in 2010, though she switched from responding in text
to speech at the insistence of the late Apple co-founder Steve
Jobs, said Adam Cheyer, a co-founder of Siri who is now a vice
president at another AI company, Viv Labs.
"He was right on that call," Cheyer said. "The voice is
something that people really connect with."
Microsoft interviewed real-life personal assistants to help
shape Cortana's personality, said Jonathan Foster, Cortana's
editorial manager. The assistant's tone is professional, but she
has her whims.
She loves anything science-fiction or math-related - her
favorite TV show is "Star Trek" - and jicama is her favorite
food because she likes the way it sounds.
Such attention to detail is critical because humans are very
particular when it comes to artificial intelligence, said Henry
Lieberman, a visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology who studies human-computer interaction.
Companies must be mindful, he said, not to venture into what
researchers call the "uncanny valley," the point at which an
artificial intelligence tool falls just short of seeming human.
Users become fixated on the small discrepancies, he said.
"It becomes creepy or bizarre, like a monster in a movie
that has vaguely human features," Lieberman said.
iDAvatars CEO Norrie J. Daroga said he walked a fine line in
creating Sophie, a medical avatar that assesses patients' pain.
He gave Sophie a British accent for the U.S. audience, finding
users are more critical of assistants that speak like they do.
And she has flaws built in because humans distrust
perfection, said Daroga, whose avatar uses technology from IBM's
Watson artificial intelligence platform.
Some academics say Siri's personality has been her greatest
success: After her release in 2011, users raced to find all her
quips. But some of her retorts have caused headaches for Apple.
When asked what to do with a dead body, Siri used to offer
joking suggestions such as swamps or reservoirs -- an exchange
that surfaced in a 2014 murder trial in Florida.
She is more evasive when asked the question today. "I used
to know the answer to this" she says.
Even in that response, Morgenthaler sees traces of the true
Siri.
"It's a little bit of a protest against the
corporatization," he said. "I don't forget, but I've been made
to forget."
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Sue Horton)