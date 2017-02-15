Feb 15 A team of researchers affiliated with the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University
will keep valuable patents on a revolutionary gene-editing
technology known as CRISPR, a U.S. patent agency has ruled.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and
Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday dismissed a
claim by a rival team, associated with the University of
California at Berkeley and the University of Vienna in Austria,
to have invented the technology first.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)