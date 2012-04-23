* Executive order to call for sanctions on foreign nationals
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
will issue an order on Monday to allow imposition of sanctions
on foreign nationals who use new technologies such as cell-phone
tracking and Internet monitoring to help carry out human rights
abuses, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
The newspaper quoted a senior administration official as
saying that the executive order was designed to target companies
and individuals assisting Iran and Syria, but future orders
could expand the list.
It paper said the order noted that while social media and
cell phones had helped democracy advocates organize in the
Middle East, they had also enabled security services of
autocratic nations such as Syria and Iran to conduct
surveillance of dissidents and block access to the Internet.
The order will acknowledge these dangers and the need to
adapt U.S. national-security policy to a world being remade
rapidly by technology, the Post quoted the official as saying.
It said Obama would announce the move in a speech at the
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. The newspaper
noted it comes at a time when his policy toward Syria -- where a
year-long government crackdown has killed thousands of civilians
-- has been criticized by Republicans seeking the party's
nomination for the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election.
The Post said Obama would say that he had asked for a
first-ever National Intelligence Estimate - a consensus view of
all U.S. intelligence agencies - to include an appraisal of the
potential for mass killings in other countries and their
implication for U.S. interests.
As part of the initiative, the president will also create a
high-level panel to serve as a clearinghouse for real-time
intelligence, policymaking and other issues related to mass
killing.
He will also encourage the participation of the private
sector through a program of grants to encourage firms to develop
technologies to help people vulnerable to mass killings better
detect and quickly alert others to impending dangers.
The Post said the White House would announce new sanctions
against both Syria and Iran on Monday. It said these would
include a visa ban and financial restrictions on two Syrian
"entities," one Syrian individual and four Iranian "entities."
Administration officials did not identify the targets of the
sanctions and say the term "entities" describes both government
agencies and private companies in Iran and Syria.
The Washington Post said Samantha Power, the National
Security Council's senior director for multilateral affairs and
human rights, would chair the Atrocities Prevention Board, a
panel whose creation was announced in August.
(Writing by Philip Barbara; Editing by David Brunnstrom)