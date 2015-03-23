By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. intelligence agencies
in June will stop bulk collection of data documenting calls by
U.S. telephone subscribers, unless Congress extends a law
authorizing the spying, U.S. officials said on Monday.
The disclosure that the National Security Agency was
collecting metadata generated by domestic telephone users was
one of the most controversial revelations made by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden nearly two years ago.
A spokesman for President Barack Obama's National Security
Council said abandoning the mass collection of domestic
telephone data would deprive the country of a "critical national
security tool."
The current law, due to expire on June 1, allows the NSA to
collect bulk data on numbers called and the time and length of
calls, but not their content.
Efforts by Congress to extend the law so far have proved
fruitless, and Congressional aides said that little work on the
issue was being done on Capitol Hill.
There are deeply divergent views among the Republicans who
control Congress. Some object to bulk data collection as
violating individual freedoms, while others consider it a vital
tool for preventing terrorist attacks against America.
Ned Price, a national security council spokesman, told
Reuters the administration had decided to stop bulk collection
of domestic telephone call metadata unless Congress explicitly
re-authorizes it.
Some legal experts have suggested that even if Congress does
not extend the law the administration might be able to convince
the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to
authorize collection under other legal authorities.
But Price made clear the administration now has no
intention of doing so, and that the future of metadata
collection after June 1 was up to Congress.
Price said the administration was encouraging Congress to
enact legislation in the coming weeks that would allow the
collection to continue.
But Price said: "If Section 215 (of the law which covers the
collection) sunsets, we will not continue the bulk telephony
metadata program."
"Allowing Section 215 to sunset would result in the loss,
going forward, of a critical national security tool that is used
in a variety of additional contexts that do not involve the
collection of bulk data," he said.
Last year the Administration proposed that if collection
does continue, the data should be stored by telephone companies
rather than NSA itself, but that approach was rejected by the
phone companies.
U.S. officials have said metadata collection had helped
important counter-terrorism investigations.
However, a review panel appointed by Obama to examine the
effectiveness of surveillance techniques revealed by Snowden
found that not a single counter-terrorism breakthrough could be
attributed to the practice.
