By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. intelligence agencies
in June will stop bulk collection of data on calls by U.S.
telephone subscribers, unless Congress extends a law authorizing
the spying, U.S. officials said on Monday.
The disclosure that the National Security Agency was
collecting metadata generated by domestic telephone users was
one of the most controversial revelations made by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden nearly two years ago.
A spokesman for President Barack Obama's National Security
Council said abandoning the mass collection of domestic
telephone data would deprive the country of a "critical national
security tool."
The law, due to expire on June 1, allows the NSA to collect
bulk data on numbers called and the time and length of calls,
but not their content.
Efforts by Congress to extend the law so far have proved
fruitless.
A Senate Intelligence Committee spokeswoman said the panel
is developing legislation. In the House of Representatives, an
aide said any NSA reform bill is unlikely until after a separate
measure to enhance information sharing between companies and
intelligence agencies.
There are deeply divergent views among the Republicans who
control Congress. Some object to bulk data collection as
violating individual freedoms. Others consider it a vital tool
for preventing terrorist attacks.
NSC spokesman Ned Price told Reuters the administration had
decided to stop bulk collection of domestic call metadata unless
Congress re-authorizes it.
Some legal experts have suggested that even if Congress does
not extend the law the administration might be able to convince
the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to authorize
collection under other authorities.
Price made clear the administration does not intend to do
so. The administration is encouraging Congress to enact
legislation in the coming weeks that would allow collection to
continue.
"If Section 215 (of the law which covers the collection)
sunsets, we will not continue the bulk telephony metadata
program," he said.
"Allowing Section 215 to sunset would result in the loss,
going forward, of a critical national security tool that is used
in a variety of additional contexts that do not involve the
collection of bulk data."
Last year the administration proposed that if collection
continued, the data should be stored by telephone companies
rather than the NSA. The companies rejected that approach.
U.S. officials have said metadata collection helped
important counter-terrorism investigations. However, a review
panel found no breakthrough that could be attributed to the
practice.
