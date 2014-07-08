WASHINGTON, July 8 The number of U.S. homes with
only cellphones is growing, with 41 percent of them without
landlines in the second half of 2013, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The increase in cellphone-only households is slowing, the
CDC report said, and those without landlines tend to be younger,
poorer, renters and Hispanic.
The percentage of Americans in homes without landline phones
in the second half of last year was up 2.8 percentage points
from the second half of 2012.
That marks a slowdown in the annual increases from the
second half of 2010 to the second half of 2012, which were just
over 4 percentage points.
Households are identified as "wireless-only" if they include
at least one wireless family and if there are no families with
landline phone service in the household.
The CDC numbers are based on the National Health Interview
Survey, carried out throughout the year to collect information
about health status and healthcare.
The CDC interviewed 21,512 households in the second half of
last year. The survey has asked whether a home had a landline
phone since 2003 as part of an effort to improve the accuracy of
CDC health estimates.
Nearly two-thirds of people ages 25 to 29 lived in
households with only wireless phones, with majorities for those
18 to 24 and 30 to 34, the survey showed.
Three in four adults living only with unrelated adult
roommates were in wireless-only households and 61.7 percent of
adults in rented homes were without landline service.
Fifty-six percent of people living in poverty had only
wireless phones and 53 percent of Hispanics had only cellular
phones.
The CDC also found that wireless-only adults were more
likely to have five or more alcoholic drinks in a day and more
likely to be smokers. They also are more likely to be without
insurance coverage, have had financial trouble getting
healthcare and to have been tested for HIV, the virus that
causes AIDS.
