14 hours ago
U.S. index providers to consult investors on telecom index revamp
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 14 hours ago

U.S. index providers to consult investors on telecom index revamp

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Two major U.S. stock index providers on Tuesday said they plan to consult investors on changes that could result in the reclassification of telecommunication companies in widely used equity benchmarks.

S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, which together manage the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industry taxonomy for indexes, said in a joint statement that the changes could include renaming an existing sector or creating a new industry grouping altogether.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler

