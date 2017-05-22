May 22 The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers. Here is a timeline of the sector's two-decade shrinkage 1996 - An index is born S&P broke out what were then the biggest U.S. telephone companies into their own sector index with 14 companies 1997 * Bell Atlantic buys Nynex, SBC buys Pacific Telesis * Frontier Corp joins * Index ends year with 13 stocks 1998 * WorldCom buys MCI Communications to form MCI WorldCom * Nextel Communications, Sprint PCS tracking stock join * Index ends year with 14 stocks 1999 * SBC buys Ameritech, Vodafone buys Airtouch, Global Crossing buys Frontier Corp * Global Crossing, Century Telephone join * Index ends year with 13 stocks 2000 * Qwest Communications buys U.S. West, Bell Atlantic buys GTE Corp to form Verizon Communications * Qwest joins * Index ends year with 12 stocks 2001 * Citizens Communications buys Global Crossing assets * AT&T Wireless Services, Citizens Communications join * Index ends year with 13 stocks 2002 * MCI WorldCom leaves S&P 500 amid accounting scandal * Index ends the year with 12 stocks 2004 * Cingular, a BellSouth/SBC venture, buys AT&T Wireless * Sprint scraps PCS tracking stock * Index ends year with 10 stocks 2005 * SBC buys AT&T, renames as AT&T Inc, Sprint buys Nextel * Index ends year with 8 stocks 2006 * Verizon buys MCI WorldCom, Alltel wired unit and Valor form Windstream, AT&T completes BellSouth purchase * Embarq Corp joins * Index ends year with 10 stocks 2007 * Alltel Corp leaves S&P 500 after P/E acquisition * American Tower joins * Index ends with 9 stocks 2008 *Citizens Communications becomes Frontier Communications * Index ends year with 9 stocks 2009 * Century Telephone buys Embarq, renames as CenturyLink * MetroPCS Communications joins * Index ends year with 9 stocks 2011 * CenturyLink buys Qwest * Index ends year with 8 stocks 2012 * American Tower becomes a REIT * Crown Castle International joins * Index ends year with 8 stocks 2013 * T-Mobile US buys MetroPCS, SoftBank buys Sprint stake * Sprint, MetroPCS leave S&P 500 * Index ends year with 6 stocks 2014 * Crown Castle becomes a REIT, Level 3 Communications joins * Index ends with 6 stocks 2015 * Windstream leaves S&P 500 * Index ends with 5 stocks 2017 * Frontire Commmunications leaves. * Index has 4 companies: AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, CenturyLink and Level 3 * Shrinks to 3 if CenturyLink completes Level 3 deal (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernard Orr)