By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The Federal Communications
Commission on Thursday slashed U.S. prison telephone rates for
local and long-distance calls to 11 cents a minute, from levels
as high as $14 a minute.
The commission's 3-2 vote to reduce rates for inmates'
calls effectively cut its cap on interstate calls by up to 50
percent, it said in a statement.
The lower fees are aimed at helping prisoners maintain
contact with family and friends. Greater contact lowers the
likelihood that inmates will return to prison after release and
the FCC move is part of the U.S. prison reform effort, the
statement said.
"With today's action, we will provide material relief to
nearly 2 million families with loved ones behind bars, " FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
The FCC order cuts all local and long-distance rates to 11
cents a minute for debit and prepaid calls from state and
federal prisons. It provides tiered fees for jails to account
for jails' higher costs.
The commission had cut interstate rates in 2013 to an
interim rate of 21 cents a minute on debit and prepaid calls.
The cost of a prison call had swollen to as much as $14 a
minute when extra fees were tacked on, the panel said. The
commission's order caps or bans extra fees and bars flat-rate
calls.
The FCC said it would carry out more rule-making for prisons,
including rate caps for international calls and more
competition.
In another prison reform move on Thursday, the Senate
Judiciary Committee approved the Sentencing Reform and
Corrections Act. It includes reducing mandatory minimum
sentences for drug violations and giving judges more discretion
in sentencing.
Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the ranking Democrat on
the Senate Judiciary Committee, welcomed the FCC's vote.
"Today's FCC action will help ensure that families are not
forced to choose between their basic needs and a phone call with
their loved ones," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Walsh)