Oct 4 Fans mourning the loss of the gritty drug
drama "Breaking Bad" and its main character,
chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White, memorialized
the fictitious druglord on Friday with a real obituary in an
Albuquerque newspaper.
Members of the Facebook page "Unofficial Breaking Bad Fan
Tour" and local high school science teacher David Layman, who
appeared as an extra in the show's pilot, purchased advertising
space for the 87-word tribute in the Albuquerque Journal, the
newspaper reported.
"White, Walter aka 'Heisenberg,' 52, of Albuquerque, died
Sunday after a long battle with lung cancer, and a gunshot
wound," read the ad, which ran on page A4 on Friday. "He will be
greatly missed."
The ad also urged readers to donate to drug abuse
prevention programs.
"Putting the obit in the paper was fitting, because the
series was based in Albuquerque and it provides some of us some
closure," Layman told the paper.
The AMC drama, which concluded on Sunday, chronicled the
transformation of White from a high school teacher scrambling to
secure his family's finances after a terminal cancer diagnosis
to the commander of an illegal methamphetamine empire. It won
best drama series for its fifth season at the Emmy awards last
month.
Sunday's 75-minute finale showed White, played by Bryan
Cranston, tie up the loose ends of his crumbling drug empire and
die just as the police finally catch up with him.
The conclusion drew 10.3 million viewers, the show's biggest
audience for any single episode of its five seasons.
