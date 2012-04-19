By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 Gavin Newsom,
California's lieutenant governor who made international
headlines when he granted marriage licenses to gay couples as
San Francisco's mayor in 2004, will host a weekly talk show for
left-leaning Current TV starting next month.
The announcement by the network on Wednesday came amid a war
of words and legal filings over Current's firing last month of
former host Keith Olbermann.
"The Gavin Newsom Show" will not replace Olbermann's
"Countdown." "Viewpoint with Eliot Spitzer," hosted by the
disgraced former New York governor, filled that spot.
Newsom's hour-long, pre-taped show promises "a decidedly
California touch as Newsom interviews notables from Silicon
Valley, Hollywood and beyond," Current said in a written
release.
Newsom, considered a likely future U.S. Senate or California
gubernatorial candidate, has been allied politically with the
network's chairman, former vice president Al Gore.
"Gavin Newsom is a courageous leader who has boldly seized
every opportunity to create positive social change," Gore said.
While he was mayor, Newsom hosted a similar radio show on
San Francisco's "Green 960." Among his guests were MSNBC host
Rachel Maddow, chef Alice Waters and Twitter co-founder Evan
Williams. He taped one radio show inside San Quentin State
Prison, where he interviewed staff and prisoners.
About a month after he became San Francisco's mayor, in
2004, city and county officials under Newsom's direction granted
marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Courts annulled the marriages, but Newsom's bold move set
the stage of legal action that led the California Supreme Court
in 2008 to overturn the state's ban on gay marriage.
The ban was reinstated later that year by a voter-approved
state constitutional amendment, which has since been struck down
by a U.S. appeals court in a case that remains under judicial
review.
"Through the show he intends to showcase California, which
would only, of course, benefit our state," said Francisco
Castillo, Newsom's spokesman.
Cynthia Arntzen, a Current spokeswoman, said the network
does not disclose salaries. But she said Newsom, who lives with
his wife and two young children in Marin County, California,
would donate his pay to charity.
