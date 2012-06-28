By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, June 27 Ann Curry of NBC's "Today"
show, who has come under sharp scrutiny for the program's recent
ratings slump, will tell viewers on Thursday morning's broadcast
that she is leaving as co-host of the show after a year in the
job, USA Today reported.
Curry's departure from the early morning mainstay has been
widely expected.
The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that the job had
been offered to Savannah Guthrie, who hosts the show's third
hour. An NBC spokeswoman was not available to comment.
USA Today reports that Curry signed a new multiyear contract
with Comcast-owned NBC, and will lead a seven-person
unit charged with covering worldwide stories.
Curry had $10 million remaining on her four-year contract,
according to a person with knowledge of her agreement.
Since Curry moved from news reader to co-host on June 9,
2011, the morning show's margin over ABC's "Good Morning
America", or GMA, has steadily shrunk.
With Meredith Vieira sitting next to co-host Matt Lauer, the
show regularly beat GMA, and led by 650,000 viewers the week
before Curry replaced her, according to Nielsen numbers supplied
by media planning and advertising agency Horizon Media.
GMA on ABC, which is owned by Walt Disney Co, drew
more viewers in four of the 10 weeks before June 11, 2011, among
those who watched it live or recorded the same day.
"Throughout all the turmoil, Ann Curry has taken the high
road and has handled the situation with class and dignity," said
Brad Adgate, Horizon's senior vice president of research.
"Unfortunately it's a personality-driven show and Matt Lauer is
the star, so I suspect the chemistry was lacking on air."
Curry was Lauer's third co-host, following Vieira and Katie
Couric, who preceded Lauer and left in 2006 after 15 years to
anchor CBS's evening news program.
Curry succeeded Lauer as the early morning show's news
anchor in 1997, when Lauer replaced Brian Gumble