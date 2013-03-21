NEW YORK, March 20 NBC plans to move "The
Tonight Show" from California to New York, its original home
base, where Jimmy Fallon will succeed Jay Leno as host, the New
York Times reported on Wednesday, citing several unnamed senior
television executives.
No date for the shift of the top-rated late-night talk show
had been set, but it was expected to take place by autumn 2014,
the Times said.
"There is no way on earth that this is not going to happen,"
the Times quoted an unidentified senior executive as saying.
NBC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Leno, 62, has won the ratings for much of his tenure since
taking over for longtime "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson in
1992. NBC replaced Leno with Conan O'Brien in 2009, but soon
brought Leno back to the show.
"The Tonight Show" started in New York in 1954, but Carson
moved the show to Burbank, California, in 1972. It has
maintained a hold on U.S. popular culture for decades, a show
for celebrities to promote their latest ventures and a forum
that has provided a springboard for leading standup comedians.
Fallon, 38, a former cast member of "Saturday Night Live,"
has hosted "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" in the time slot
following "The Tonight Show" since 2009.