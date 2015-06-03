June 3 Time Warner Inc unit HBO is
considering moving film production of the Emmy award-winning
show "Veep" to California from Maryland for better tax
incentives, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Veep," the comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a U.S.
vice president, is one of four shows selected to receive tax
credits for relocating production to California, according to
the California Film Commission.
The panel has earmarked $6.5 million in film tax credits to
"Veep" if the show moves to California, the commission's
executive director, Amy Lemisch, said in a statement on Tuesday.
HBO spokesman Quentin Schaffer said: "We're exploring our
options right now."
Other shows that were selected for California tax credits
are FX's "American Horror Story," ABC's
"Secrets and Lies," and VH1's "Hindsight."
"Veep" has been filmed in Maryland for four years, primarily
in Columbia, Baltimore and Sykesville.
"Veep" received $13.9 million in tax credits in its first
three seasons, said Karen Bell Hood of Maryland's Department of
Business and Economic Development.
The state has not earmarked tax credits toward the next
season, she said.
In November, Maryland lawmakers proposed ending the tax
credits in 2016. In a report, they said the program was too
costly to taxpayers and filming production brought little
economic benefits.
The report said the state had given $62.5 million in tax
credits to film and television productions since 2012. Of that
amount, $60.2 million had gone to "Veep" and to "House of
Cards," the Washington political thriller starring Kevin Spacey
and Robin Wright.
California last year tripled its tax incentive fund for
television and film production to $330 million.
