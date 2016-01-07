WASHINGTON Jan 7 Last year was the second
hottest on record in the contiguous United States, and included
10 major weather and climate events, such as droughts and
storms, that each led to over $1 billion in damages, the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on
Thursday.
The average temperature in 2015 was 54.4 degrees Fahrenheit
(12.4 degrees Celsius), compared with 55.3 F (12.9 C) in 2012,
the warmest year recorded since the government started keeping
records in 1895, NOAA said.
Much warmer than average annual temperatures were recorded
across the West, including Washington state and Oregon, as well
as in the Southeast, including Florida. It was also the third
wettest year on record, with Oklahoma and Texas setting records
for precipitation.
There were 10 extreme climate and weather events in 2015
including storms, floods and a wildfire that each caused more
than $1 billion in damages, NOAA said. These events resulted in
the deaths of 155 people.
Last November, the World Meteorological Organization said
that 2015 would be the hottest on record globally, and 2016
could be even hotter due to the El Niño weather pattern.
At the United Nations' climate summit in Paris last month,
nearly 200 countries agreed to take steps to fight climate
change, but whether their actions will achieve a goal of
restraining a rise in temperatures to "well below" 2 C (3.6 F)
above pre-industrial levels is uncertain.
Though 2015 was the 19th straight year that the annual
average temperature exceeded the 20th century average, according
to NOAA, climate change has received scant attention on the
presidential campaign trail among the Republican candidates.
Ahead of the November election, Republican candidates have
criticized President Barack Obama and leading Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton for posing climate change as a top
national security issue, saying the assertion understates the
threat of terrorism.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by G Crosse)