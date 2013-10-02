By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 2 Several people were
killed Wednesday afternoon in a three vehicle crash on
Interstate 40 in eastern Tennessee that included a bus, a
semi-tractor trailer truck and a passenger vehicle, the
Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
"There are multiple fatalities and injuries at this time,"
highway patrol spokeswoman Dalya Qualls said. "I cannot confirm
the number."
Knoxville television station WVLT-TV reported that six
people had been killed in the crash, which forced the closure of
I-40 in both directions near its connection with Interstate 81
about 40 miles east of Knoxville.
Qualls said a preliminary investigation indicates that the
bus was traveling east on I-40 "and for an unknown reason,
traveled across the median and struck a tractor-trailer and
passenger vehicle traveling westbound."
The truck caught fire and the bus overturned in the crash,
the highway patrol said.
Traffic is being diverted in both directions and the roadway
is expected to remain closed until late Wednesday night, the
highway patrol said.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Diane
Craft)