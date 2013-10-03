By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn
NASHVILLE, Tenn Oct 3 Tennessee officials on
Thursday pored over maintenance records and scene details a day
after a bus carrying 18 people on a church outing veered across
an interstate highway and smashed into a truck and SUV, killing
eight people.
But with the federal government shut down for a third day
amid a budget impasse in Washington, no experts from the
National Transportation Safety Board were sent to the scene of
the crash, though the agency was notified, a spokeswoman for the
Tennessee Department of Safety said.
The NTSB, which routinely investigates such crashes,
furloughed investigators and media spokespeople during the
federal government shutdown, and a representative could not be
reached immediately for comment.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation
into the crash of the bus, which was owned by Front Street
Baptist Church in Statesville, North Carolina, and was carrying
18 people from the church's Young at Heart group. In addition to
the eight people killed when the bus struck a tractor-trailer
and an SUV, 14 were injured.
The group was returning from a trip to Gatlinburg,
Tennessee, the church said.
Special accident investigators from the Tennessee Highway
Patrol were examining the wreckage and the scene and gathering
service records for the bus, Sergeant Bill Miller told a news
conference on Thursday.
Investigators were still trying to determine who was driving
the bus, and forensic experts at the University of Tennessee
were working to identify the eight people who were killed,
Miller said.
"The crash was so horrific they will have to use dental
records," he said. "It will take some time to make positive ID
of the victims."
Miller said investigators believe a left front tire on the
bus either blew out or malfunctioned and the bus veered through
the median, cutting through a cable guard rail and crossing into
oncoming westbound traffic.
The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near Dandridge,
Tennessee, about 30 miles (50 km) east of Knoxville and near the
border with North Carolina.
The bus overturned and the tractor-trailer burst into
flames, Miller said. Six people on the bus were killed, as were
one of three people in the SUV and the tractor-trailer driver.
Two of the injured were in critical condition Thursday at
the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where
all 14 people were treated, spokesman Travis Brickey said. Seven
people were in serious condition, three were stable and two had
been discharged, he said.
Before Tuesday's government shutdown, the NTSB had sent
investigators to look into the crash of a small jet that killed
four in California over the weekend and the collision of two El
trains that injured dozens of people near Chicago on Monday.
Wednesday's crash was the latest involving passenger buses.
Three people, including a pastor and his pregnant wife, were
killed and 26 were injured in July in Indiana when the brakes on
their bus failed as they returned from a church camp.
In April, a charter bus crashed near Dallas, killing two
people and injuring dozens. And in March, a bus carrying a
university women's lacrosse team crashed on the Pennsylvania
Turnpike, killing the driver and the team's pregnant coach, and
injuring 19 others.
In February, seven people were killed and dozens more
injured when a tour bus returning to Mexico from a Southern
California ski resort crashed on a mountain road.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville; additional reporting
byJohn Peragine and Mary Wisniewski; writing by David Bailey;
editing by Leslie Adler)