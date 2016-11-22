(Adds details from NTSB news conference)
By Laila Kearney
Nov 22 The driver charged with homicide in a
Tennessee elementary school bus crash that killed five children
and critically injured six others appeared to be speeding in the
moments leading up to the wreck, police said.
Johnthony Walker, 24, was driving the bus full of students
home from Chattanooga's Woodmore Elementary School when, just
before 4 p.m. CST (2100 GMT), it veered off a road, flipped onto
its side and smashed into a tree and telephone poll, according
to a police affidavit.
Walker was driving on a narrow winding road at well above
the speed limit of 30 miles per hour (48 km per hour) when he
lost control, leaving the bright yellow bus mangled and nearly
severed in two, the affidavit said.
Walker, who was cooperating with authorities, was charged
with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment
and reckless driving.
School officials have found no record of complaints against
Walker, said Melydia Clewell, spokeswoman for the Hamilton
County District Attorney's office. It was not immediately clear
how long Walker, who was working for a private company hired by
the school district, had been licensed to drive school buses.
The bus was not equipped with seatbelts but did have two
cameras on board as well as an engine chip that could contain
information, Christopher Hart, chairman of the National
Transportation Safety Board, said during a news conference on
Tuesday.
He urged witnesses or anyone with information about the
crash to contact police.
The school district, which remained open on Tuesday, set up
a fund for the victims and planned an evening vigil.
"We are heartbroken for all of our students and their
families," Hamilton County Schools Interim Superintendent Kirk
Kelly said at a news conference on Tuesday at the elementary
school. "Yesterday was the worst day that we had."
Kelly said five children were killed: a kindergartner, a
first-grader and three fourth-grade students.
Six students were in critical condition and another six were
hospitalized with less severe injuries, Kelly said.
Walker's mother, Gwenevere Cook, told CNN that her son had
tried to rescue students from the bus after the crash but blood
and the children's limp bodies made it difficult.
Cook described her son as a responsible father of a
3-year-old who held down two jobs and had never been in trouble.
While Cook said she grieved for the victims and their
families, she also sought mercy for her son, who is being held
on $107,500 bond.
"I am asking for compassion also for my son," she said.
Residents in and around Chattanooga, a city of about
170,000, sent their condolences and provided aid to the school
children and their families.
People lined up at blood donation centers that stayed open
late on Monday night, local media reported, and one woman
donated 45 teddy bears to the school to comfort students.
"There are no words to comfort the broken heart of a mother
or father," Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said at a news
conference. "So today our city is praying for these families."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Additional reporting
by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa
Shumaker)