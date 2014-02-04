By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Feb 4 The owner of a Kansas
cattle company and three members of his family died when the
plane he was piloting slammed into the yard of a crowded
community center in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, relatives
said on Tuesday.
Killed in the Monday evening crash were Glenn Mull, 62,
owner of Mull Farms and Feeding Inc in Pawnee Rock, Kansas, his
wife, Elaine Mull, 63, their daughter, Amy Harter, 40, and
granddaughter, Samantha Harter, 16.
"The tremendous void left in the ashes of the crash will be
a stinging reminder in the days to come of the ones taken too
soon," Glenn Mull's sister, Jeanine Haynes, said on a conference
call on Tuesday.
Mull and his family were traveling to Nashville for a cattle
industry convention and trade show, the family's accounting firm
said.
He was flying the twin-engine Gulfstream to a general
aviation airport on the edge of Nashville. The plane missed its
first approach and was preparing for a second when it crashed in
Bellevue, Tennessee, about 15 miles from the airport.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board
have determined that the impact was about 150 yards long and 50
to 100 yards from a YMCA, NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said.
Up to 300 people had entered the Bellevue Family YMCA in the
two hours before the plane crashed, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee
said.
Weiss said NTSB investigators hoped to move the plane
wreckage indoors and to complete the on-site part of their
investigation in three to five days.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by David
Bailey, Toni Reinhold)