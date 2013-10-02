NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 2 At least eight people were killed and 14 injured on Wednesday when a tire blew out on a passenger bus and it crossed over the median on a Tennessee interstate, crashing into a sport-utility vehicle and a truck, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Six of the dead were on the passenger bus, which was from Statesville, North Carolina, and one each were from the SUV and the tractor trailer truck, highway patrol spokeswoman Dalya Qualls said. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)