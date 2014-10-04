By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 3 Former Tennessee Titans
place kicker Rob Bironas' blood-alcohol level was nearly triple
the legal limit on the night he died in a single-car crash near
his Nashville home last month, toxicology test results released
on Friday showed.
An autopsy concluded that Bironas, 36, died from blunt force
trauma after he lost control of his sport utility vehicle, which
veered off the road, struck a line of trees and landed upside
down in a culvert, police said in a statement.
His blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.218, nearly three
times the 0.08 legal limit at which one is considered to be
under the influence in Tennessee, the Davidson County Medical
Examiner's Office said.
Bironas also had a low level of Diazepam (Valium) in his
system, but the medical examiner said such a small amount would
have had a "negligible effect" on him, according to the
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Police and staff from the coroner's office briefed the
Bironas family on the toxicology reports from the autopsy late
Friday afternoon.
Two separate sets of motorists reported after the fatal
wreck that Bironas had engaged in acts of road rage in which he
drove erratically and threateningly at a high rate of speed in
the minutes before he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.
Bironas played for the Titans from 2005-2013 and was
released by the team in March of this year. Sunday he will be
remembered by his former teammates when the Titans take on the
Cleveland Browns.
Players plan to wear commemorative stickers, and a moment of
silence is slated for the 2007 Pro Bowler, who was the Titans'
second all-time leader in scoring with 1,032 points.
Bironas, who was still trying out with other teams in hopes
of making a comeback on the field, last summer married Rachel
Bradshaw, the daughter of former Pittsburgh Steelers' great and
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
(Editing by Steve Gorman & Kim Coghill)