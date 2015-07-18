CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. Hours before the Tennessee shooting that killed five U.S. servicemen, the suspected gunman texted his close friend a link to an Islamic verse that reads: "Whosoever shows enmity to a friend of Mine, then I have declared war against him."

The friend, who requested anonymity, showed the text message to Reuters on Saturday. He was one of two friends who shared details about the suspect, Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, who was killed in the gunfight in Chattanooga on Thursday.

Abdulazeez returned from a trip to Jordan in 2014 concerned about conflicts in the Middle East and the reluctance of the United States and other countries to intervene, the friends said.

U.S. investigators are focusing on Abdulazeez's travels to the Middle East in an effort to understand his motives. The FBI is investigating the Chattanooga shooting as an act of domestic terrorism, though law enforcement officials said it was premature to speculate on the gunman's motive.

Authorities said Abdulazeez sprayed gunfire at a joint military recruiting center in a strip mall in Chattanooga, then drove to a Naval Reserve Center about 6 miles (10 km) away, where he killed four Marines before he himself was shot dead.

Three other people were injured, including a sailor who the Navy said died on Saturday.

(Additional reporting by Frank McGurty in New York, Mark Hosenball in Washington and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Tiffany Wu)