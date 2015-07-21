Items left at a memorial at the Armed Forces Career Center are seen in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

BEIRUT Jordanian security services have interrogated the uncle of a suspect in the fatal shooting of five U.S. servicemen in Tennessee last week, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday, saying his client's arrest was unjust.

The suspected shooter, Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, was killed in a gunfight with police after he was reported to have sprayed gunfire at a military recruiting office in Chattanooga and killed four Marines at a nearby Naval Reserve Center. A Navy sailor wounded in the shooting spree later died.

Members of his family believe deep depression and shame over an impaired driving charge may have led the 24-year-old to go on the rampage.

His uncle, Assad Ibrahim Abdulazeez Haj Ali, hosted his suspected gunman nephew for several days in Jordan last year.

Jordan security services have been holding the uncle since Friday, his lawyer Abdul Qader al-Khatib said by telephone from Jordan, adding he had been prevented from seeing his client.

The authorities searched his house and took his laptop and mobile telephones, Khatib said.

"The man has no political interests nor does he hold any ideology. He is known just as a normal person who is only concerned about his family and work," he said, describing the detention as unjust and calling for his client's release.

He said his client, in his 40s, was of Palestinian origin and held a U.S. passport. He runs a mobile trade business in Jordan's capital Amman and has been living there for several years since returning from the United States, the lawyer said.

The lawyer added the family of the suspected shooter had said their son was not a practicing Muslim nor did he regularly go to a mosque.

"His family were shocked by this act," he said, citing conversations with the family.

