* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25 A man shot and killed his wife outside a Memphis grocery store early on Wednesday morning before killing himself, police said.
The woman, an employee of the Kroger store, had just arrived at work in her car at about 5:40 a.m. local time when her husband drove up in an SUV and rammed it into his wife's car, said Memphis Police Sergeant Alyssa Macon-Moore.
The woman exited her vehicle through a passenger door, and as she ran, her husband began firing shots, Macon-Moore said. When a police officer arrived at the scene, he found the woman lying on the ground and the man armed with a gun.
As the officer took cover, the suspect pointed a gun at the officer and yelled for the officer to kill him. The man then fatally shot himself, Macon-Moore said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not provide their names.
A representative for Kroger was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Lisa Lambert)
