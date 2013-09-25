By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Sept 25 Scientists trying to understand
why destructive wood-eating termites are so resistant to efforts
to exterminate them have come up with an unusually repugnant
explanation.
Termites' practice of building nests out of their own feces
creates a scatological force field that Florida scientists now
believe is the reason biological controls have failed to stop
their pestilential march all over the world.
A nine-year study concluded that termite feces act as a
natural antibiotic, growing good bacteria in the subterranean
nests that attack otherwise deadly pathogens, according to the
findings published this month in the Proceedings of the Royal
Society B.
"When they make a poop, it's not like they can throw it away
and say forget about this. And over the millions of years of
evolution it somehow evolved to take advantage of the poop
there," said Nan-Yao Su, a University of Florida entomology
professor and lead scientist and co-author of the study, along
with Thomas Chouvenc, a University of Florida research
associate.
Su also is the inventor of the popular Sentricon termite
baiting and control system, which in 1995 became the first major
alternative to liquid chemical treatments.
The findings could put an end to 50 years of failed research
attempts to find a species of fungi that could kill termites
when introduced into nests. Research repeatedly showed that
fungi killed termites in a petri dish but not in the wild, Su
said.
"Nobody was able to make it work in the field, but nobody
would admit it," he said.
Su's goal was to find out why biological control never
worked. His research colleagues determined that Streptomyces
bacteria that are found in the nests and feed on fecal matter
may be producing beneficial antimicrobial compounds that protect
the termites from other potentially toxic matter.
Termites, mostly the voracious Formosans, cause $40 billion
worth of damage a year worldwide, eating through wood structures
particularly in Japan, China and the United States, Su said.
By the time a house is infested, the underground termite
nest typically is 300 feet in diameter, hosting several million
termites with a biomass weight of approximately 30 pounds, the
weight of a medium-sized dog.
In one example, termites took nine months to bring down a
new house in Hawaii built in the 1970s inadvertently on top of
an untreated termite colony, Su said.
Further research will attempt to discover a way to bypass
the protective compounds to destroy the termites, and to
determine whether the findings can lead to new antibiotics for
humans to replace those which have become ineffective.
(Editing by David Adams and Leslie Adler)