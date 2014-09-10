By Sandra Chereb
| CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 10
CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 10 Nevada lawmakers on
Wednesday will consider controversial tax breaks estimated at up
to $1.3 billion for Tesla Motors Inc to build its $5
billion battery factory in the state.
Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick promised scrutiny of
the legislation, which has drawn criticism from both ends of the
political spectrum, at a special session around noon PDT (1900
GMT).
"It's exciting that a company such as Tesla has chosen
Nevada," said Kirkpatrick, a North Las Vegas Democrat. "But the
devil is in the details."
Republican Governor Brian Sandoval last week called Nevada's
winning bid against four other states a monumental moment. He
said it would change Nevada's economic climate and spur $100
billion in economic benefits over the next 20 years.
The agreement the state hammered out with Tesla Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk is among the largest tax subsidies
in the nation.
Sandoval said the state's investment would pay off at an
80-1 ratio, which critics say is wishful thinking.
"We think the 80-1 multiplier is disingenuous, and if that's
wrong, what else is wrong?" said Bob Fulkerson, executive
director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.
"Local governments are going to have immediate financial
costs of public safety, trash collection, schools," he said,
"and existing residents and taxpayers are going to have to pay
for that."
The conservative group Americans for Prosperity slammed the
agreement as corporate welfare.
"This deal amounts to nothing more than a tax handout for a
politically connected billionaire," AFP State Director Daryn
Iwicki said in a statement.
He noted that Tesla officials had said the size of the
incentives was not the main reason they chose Nevada for the
factory.
Musk has said the factory where it will build lithium ion
batteries in partnership with Panasonic Corp is crucial
to Tesla's goal of mass marketing its next generation of
electric cars by 2017.
As part of the plan, the company would get sales tax
exemptions estimated at $725 million through June 2034 and save
more than $300 million in payroll and other taxes through 2024.
Tesla would also receive $75 million in tax credits for up
to 6,000 jobs created, $120 million for meeting state investment
thresholds of $3.5 billion, and reduced utility rates.
For its part, Tesla said it would contribute more than $37
million over five years to Nevada's education system.
Sandoval, who took office in 2011 when Nevada's economy was
crushed under the weight of recession, has made job creation and
economic development a cornerstone of his administration.
He has called the Tesla factory a catapult to attract
high-tech industries and diversify Nevada's economy.
Sandoval said the 5-million-square-foot plant east of Reno
would mean 3,000 construction jobs and 6,500 jobs once in
operation. His office said it would spur an additional 16,000
indirect jobs and boost the region's gross domestic product by
20 percent.
