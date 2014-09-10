By Sandra Chereb
| CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 9
Nevada lawmakers are
set to convene a special legislative session in Carson City on
Wednesday to consider a package of tax breaks estimated at up to
$1.3 billion aimed at cementing a deal with Tesla Motors Inc
for a $5 billion battery plant.
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval announced Sept. 4 that the
California-based electric car maker had chosen Nevada as the
site of its lithium ion battery factory.
Lawmakers said on Tuesday they were heading to the state
capital, even though Sandoval had still not issued the formal
proclamation outlining the parameters of the special session.
"The governor has ordered us to the state Capitol," State
Senator Kelvin Atkinson, a North Las Vegas Democrat, said on
Twitter.
Japan's Panasonic Corp will produce lithium ion
cells for battery packs and will fund part of the cost of the
plant, which is considered an important part of Tesla's
ambitions of taking on major automakers. California, Texas,
Arizona and New Mexico were also in competition for the plant.
The state of Nevada said it would give Tesla more than $1
billion in tax breaks and abatements over a 20-year period in a
package subject to approval by the state's legislature.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Elon Musk has
said Nevada's offer to Tesla "was not the biggest incentive
package" but said that the state was picked because it "can do
things quickly" and "get things done".
The electric car maker says the battery plant in Storey
County, about 15 miles east of Reno, Nevada, will crank out
cheaper and more efficient battery packs for Tesla's future
cars, including the $35,000 Model 3 that is due in 2017.
Specifics on the bills were not available on Tuesday.
Critics argue the giveaways amount to corporate welfare and
question the governor's claim that Nevada would reap $100
billion in economic benefits over 20 years.
(Reporting by Sandra Cherub in Carson City, Nevada; Editing by
Eric M. Johnson and Jeremy Laurence)