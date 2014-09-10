(Recasts with start of session and comments from lawmakers)
By Sandra Chereb
CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 10 Nevada lawmakers
convened in special legislative session on Wednesday to consider
tax breaks and other incentives worth an estimated $1.3 billion
to clinch a deal hammered out by Governor Brian Sandoval with
Tesla Motors Inc. to build a massive battery factory in
the state.
The Senate and Assembly each convened separately to hear
testimony and to debate four bills implanting tax abatements and
other perks negotiated by Sandoval and his economic development
staff with the California-based electric car maker founded by
billionaire Elon Musk.
Sandoval, in authorizing the special session in a state on
the mend from what he termed the worst economic crisis in its
history, said the factory would give Nevada the opportunity to
attract new types of business and provide jobs, innovation and
new technology.
The governor and his economic team say the package of
measures would generate $100 billion in economic benefits to the
state over 20 years, and stimulate a high-tech business climate.
Senate Majority Leader Mo Denis, a Las Vegas Democrat, said
one bill, dealing solely with tax abatements, will be introduced
in the Senate.
The lower chamber was to consider three bills involving
reduced utility rates, letting Tesla sell its car directly to
the public, and eliminating or reducing tax exemptions for other
industries to help pay for the Tesla deal, which overall is
valued at an estimated $1.3 billion.
Denis said he expects the package of bills to be approved,
adding that lawmakers are in agreement with the Republican
governor on job creation efforts.
"It's been bipartisan enough to get to his point," he said.
Musk said last week that the $5 billion lithium-ion battery
factory that Tesla will build with Panasonic Corp. in northern
Nevada's Storey County will be the largest in the world once
completed, and is critical to Tesla's goal of mass producing its
next generation of electric cars within three years.
Under Sandoval's proposal, the company would get sales tax
exemptions estimated at $725 million through June 2034 and save
more than $300 million in payroll and other taxes through 2024,
according to figures published by the governor's office.
Tesla also would receive $75 million in tax credits for up
to 6,000 jobs created, and $120 million in tax credits for
meeting state investment thresholds of $3.5 billion. The company
has said it expects to spend $10 billion in Nevada.
For its part, Tesla said it would contribute more than $37
million over five years to Nevada's education system.
The 5-million-square-foot plant east of Reno would mean
3,000 construction jobs and 6,500 jobs once in operation.
Studies released by the governor's economic development
office estimated the project would create an additional 16,000
indirect jobs and boost the region's gross domestic product by
20 percent.
(Reporting by Sandra Chereb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Daniel Wallis and Ken Wills)