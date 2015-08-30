Aug 30 A Texas teenager who contracted a rare
brain-eating disease after swimming in a lake about 70 miles
(110 km) north of Houston has died, according to his family and
local media.
The 14-year-old Michael Riley Jr., a junior Olympian and
honor student, seemed to have contracted the disease after he
went swimming on Aug. 13 with his track team, his father Mike
Riley told KTRK earlier this week.
"It is with a heavy heart, that we let everyone know that
Michael John Riley Jr. lost his battle on this earth but won a
victory for his place in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ," the
family said in a statement on their Facebook page late on
Saturday night.
A spokeswoman for Texas Children's Hospital, where Riley had
been listed as a patient, declined to provide information when
reached on Sunday, citing patient confidentiality.
The disease is caused by exposure to a single-celled
organism known as Naegleria fowleri, often referred to as the
brain-eating amoeba.
It is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes,
rivers and hot springs, as well as soil. It usually infects
people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose,
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. Contracting the brain disease is rare, it said.
The organism is most commonly encountered in the southern
United States during the summer, when temperatures are highest,
the CDC said. Of 133 people known to have been infected with it
in the United States since 1962, only three have survived, the
CDC said.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)