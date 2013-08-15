Aug 14 A Texas man faces six murder charges after allegedly driving a stolen truck through a red light in a high-speed chase with police, causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed six members of a family including four children, authorities said on Wednesday.

Hector Ramirez, 18, will be arrested and charged once he is released from the hospital, Tom Vinger, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

Seven family members, including two girls and three boys along with two adults, were traveling in a Chevrolet Suburban when it was struck at an intersection by the stolen pickup truck Ramirez was driving on Monday, according to the department.

The accident occurred near the city of Mission, close to the Texas-Mexico border. Among those killed were four children under the age of six. A man, two women and two boys, aged 5 and 8, were also injured in two other vehicles involved in the crash.

Ramirez attempted to flee the scene after the crash but was captured and remains in a local hospital, the department said.

Investigators said Ramirez stole the truck from a nearby town. (Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Kevin Gray and Ken Wills)