Oct 13 Organizers of the Austin City Limits
music festival cut short the festival a day early on Sunday
because of heavy rain and warnings of flash floods in the Texas
capital.
More than two dozen rock, soul, indie and electronica acts,
including Lionel Richie and the supergroup Atoms for Peace lead
by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, had been booked to play the
festival's several outdoor stages on Sunday.
Fans will receive a refund for one-third of the cost of
their tickets, the organizers of the three-day event said in a
statement on the festival's website. All 75,000 tickets for
Sunday had been sold out, a festival spokeswoman said.
"Our first priority is always the safety of our fans, staff
and artists," Shelby Meade, communications director for C3
Presents, the festival's promoter, said in the statement.
The National Weather Service has predicted heavy rain in
Austin for the coming days, and warned of the risk of flash
floods in the city until the end of Sunday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Diane Craft)