SAN ANGELO, Texas Nov 20 The Texas parade where
four veterans were killed last week when a freight train crashed
into a float did not have a permit, the city of Midland said on
Tuesday.
A Union Pacific train on Nov. 15 hit a flat bed trailer
carrying wounded veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and
their wives, killing four and wounding 16.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the warning
signal lights flashed, the alarm sounded and the arm came down
on one of the parade floats before the train traveling at 62
miles per hour hit the trailer.
Police have identified the dead as Marine Chief Warrant
Officer Gary Stouffer, 37; Army Sergeant Major Lawrence Boivin,
47; Army Sergeant Major William Lubbers, 43; and Army Sergeant
Joshua Michael, 34.
In a statement, the city of Midland, a booming oil city in
West Texas, said the parade sponsored by the private "Show of
Support" group, did not have a permit.
"The City of Midland did not issue a permit, nor did the
city receive a permit application from the Show of Support
organization," said Midland spokesman Ryan Stout.
It was not immediately clear if the organization had sought
and received permits in previous years. It was the third year
the parade had used the same route.
