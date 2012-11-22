* Up to 12 people seriously or critically hurt
* Interstate 10 west of Beaumont closed for hours
(Adds details with as many as 100 hurt, two dead)
Nov 22 A high-speed pileup of up to 150 vehicles
on a fog-bound Texas interstate highway killed at least two
people on Thursday and injured up to 100, a sheriff's spokesman
said.
The chain reaction of collisions shut down Interstate 10
about 15 miles (25 km) west of Beaumont for several hours, said
Deputy Rod Carroll of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
"We have 18-wheelers on top of cars, we have cars on top of
cars. It's just catastrophic," he said, adding that rescuers
were still looking for victims.
Two bodies were found underneath a tractor-trailer, he said.
After all vehicles were searched, authorities determined as many
as 100 people were injured, up to 12 of them seriously or
critically hurt, Carroll said.
"People were not driving for the conditions at hand," he
said.
He said the initial accidents took place separately about a
mile (1.5 km) apart on the east- and westbound sides of the
interstate.
The highway had been crowded with motorists traveling over
the Thanksgiving holiday. Many of the vehicles were moving close
to the posted speed of 70 mph (110 kph) despite dense fog that
limited visibility, Carroll said.
The westbound lanes of the interstate have been reopened, he
said.
