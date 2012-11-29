By Matthew Waller
| SAN ANGELO, Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas Nov 28 Two U.S. military
veterans and their wives who were riding on a parade float
struck by a freight train this month in West Texas filed a
lawsuit on Wednesday against Union Pacific railroad and the
company that provided the flatbed trailer used as a float.
The suit, which appears to be the first since the Nov. 15
crash that killed four veterans, was filed in Midland County
District Court by Richard Sanchez, Heather Sanchez, Todd King
and Laci King. The parade in Midland, Texas, was part of planned
events saluting U.S. veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
The lawsuit says that Union Pacific, the operator of the
train, failed to provide a safe railroad crossing or a proper
warning of an approaching train. It also says that the truck
driver employed by Smith Industries, who drove the truck pulling
the float, failed to exercise reasonable care for his
passengers.
It seeks to prevent Union Pacific and Smith Industries from
altering equipment related to the crash and would allow
representatives of those suing to examine the equipment.
Richard Sanchez, an Army sergeant, pushed his wife to safety
and sustained a spinal cord fracture that has left him with no
feeling or movement in his legs, Kevin Glasheen, a lawyer for
Sanchez, said earlier this month. The lawsuit says that all four
plaintiffs suffered, though Glasheen said Wednesday that the
others do not have life-changing injuries like Sanchez.
"While we cannot comment on the lawsuit specifically, the
timeline of events outlined by the (National Transportation
Safety Board's) investigation shows the truck proceeded onto the
tracks eight seconds after the red flashing lights and bells
activated," Union Pacific spokesman Tom Lange said in an email.
"Disregarding active warning signals is extremely dangerous and
we urge drivers to stop once the red flashing lights and bells
activate. We will continue to work with federal, state and local
authorities investigating this unfortunate accident."
An employee with Smith Industries said Wednesday that the
oilfield equipment company did not have any comment.
The National Transportation Safety Board finished its
on-scene investigations on Tuesday, and a preliminary report
could be available in the coming weeks, agency spokesman Peter
Knudson said.
Police have identified the dead as Marine Chief Warrant
Officer Gary Stouffer, 37; Army Sergeant Major Lawrence Boivin,
47; Army Sergeant Major William Lubbers, 43; and Army Sergeant
Joshua Michael, 34.